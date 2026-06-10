Dates for India's Test tour of Sri Lanka revealed, T20Is likely to be played too; check details

New Delhi:

India are set to begin their two-match Test tour to Sri Lanka on August 15, with Galle likely to host the first match, Cricbuzz reported. The two Tests will be part of the World Test Championship as India push for a spot in the WTC final. There is also a possibility of a T20I series to be sandwiched in between what is a pretty busy schedule for the Men in Blue.

India are set to travel to Sri Lanka after a three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, and while neither the BCCI nor the SLC has revealed the exact dates for the series, reports suggest India would be in action on 15th August, which is the day the nation celebrates Independence Day. The Cricbuzz report added that the venue for the second Test has not been confirmed as of now, but the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) is likely to host the clash. That match is scheduled to begin on August 23.

India to mark first Test tour to Sri Lanka in nine years

Meanwhile, this Test tour will mark the first one for India in Sri Lanka in the last nine years. The last time the Men in Blue travelled to the island nation was in 2017 when a Virat Kohli-led side visited Sri Lanka and whitewashed them 3-0.

Most of the players from that tour have either retired or are not in consideration for selection, with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and KL Rahul being the exceptions.

During their Test visit, India are also being requested to play a three-match T20I series. "There is a request for three matches, and we will finalise the schedule soon," Saikia told the media. That series, if it does, will likely be played after the end of the Tests as Sri Lanka's Lanka Premier League will conclude only on August 9, and there won't be much time for three matches to be played before the Tests.

India's busy international schedule

It will be a pretty busy international schedule for India as they will now play against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series after winning the one-off Test. There are some other high-profile series lined up as India will be travelling to England for the ODI and T20I series and will also host Australia for the much-celebrated Border-Gavaskar series in early 2027.

The Indian team will be playing in over 60 international matches in eight months from now to February. These will include several series against the likes of Afghanistan, Ireland, England, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies, New Zealand and Australia. This will also include the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi–Nagoya in September-October.

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