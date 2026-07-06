Dasun Shanaka creates history with four wickets in four balls in Seattle Orcas' win over TSK in MLC 2026

New Delhi:

Dasun Shanka created history as he became the first player in Major League Cricket's history to take four wickets in four consecutive balls on Sunday, July 5. He achieved the feat during Seattle Orcas's match against Texas Super Kings in Pomona.

TSK, set to chase 122 runs, were in a comfortable position entering the last over at 107/5 and needed 15 more to win. Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Ranjane were set in the middle, with the Proteas all-rounder having hit two fours and a six, and Ranjane four fours till the 19th over. The equation was brought to 10 off four balls after Ranjane hit a four on the first ball of the final over. The victory for TSK was within reach. However, Shanaka had other ideas.

Shanaka dismantles TSK with double hat-trick in the final over

But the next four deliveries turned the game as Shanaka flipped the script. First, the Sri Lankan all-rounder cleaned Ferreira up with a slow ball, then took Calvin Savage out. The fifth ball of the over, faced by Milne, saw Shanaka complete his hat-trick. Adam Milne, aiming for the boundary, threw the kitchen sink at the ball outside off stump but nicked behind for Tim Seifert to grab it. With the game decided, Shanaka got Amshi de Silva caught at long-on by Shimron Hetmyer.

Earlier, Ottneil Baartman led the charge for Orcas in defending the low total. He removed TSK’s openers Faf du Plessis and Saiteja Mukkamalla for 14 and six runs, respectively. Later, the Proteas speedster got Wiaan Mulder for seven off 15 balls to seal a nine-run win.

Seattle Orcas's slow innings

The Orcas, in their slow innings, managed a total of 121 runs and had stumbled to 15 for 3 in their early overs. By the 13th over, they had 7 fallen for 70 runs. Cameron Gannon and Harmeet Singh gave the team something to cheer about. Coming in at No.9, Gannon turned out to be the highest scorer of the team, with 20 under his belt. With Harmeet back in the game in the final over, along with Jasdeep, the score was raised from 107 to 121. Shanaka's four-wicket brilliance and a three-wicket haul from Baartman led the team to the victory.

The Seattle Orcas are set to play their next match against MI New York on 10 July. The Texas Super Kings will be seen in action next on 12 July against Washington Freedom.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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