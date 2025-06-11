Daryll Cullinan reflects on Kagiso Rabada's recent ban ahead of World Test Championship final Former Australia cricketer Daryll Cullinan recently came forward and talked about how the Aussies would looking to play a mental game with Kagiso Rabada in the World Test Championship final due to his recent suspension.

New Delhi:

South Africa will be taking on Australia in the summit clash of the World Test Championship. Both sides will lock horns at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 20, and with a star-studded lineup across both teams, the upcoming clash could be quite the thriller.

Ahead of the game, one of the biggest spotlights in the clash could be upon ace South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada. It is worth noting that Rabada was recently handed a one-month suspension during the IPL 2025 for failing a doping test.

Although he was cleared to rejoin the Gujarat Titans’ camp in time, former Australia cricketer Daryll Cullinan came forward and opined that the Aussies will be looking to use Rabada’s ban as a way to sledge him in the WTC final. Cullinan stated that the best way for Rabada to deal with the comments would be to take wickets.

"Unfortunately, Rabada is going to deal with, for the rest of his career, comments being made relating to off-the-field matters, not only on the field but also by spectators. Only he can deal with it. The best would be just to take wickets. That'll settle that side of things too, but I think it'd be naive to think that comments won't be made and his attention brought to it, but it's going to be something that he's going to have to live with for the rest of his career, even if he's taking wickets," Cullinan told Hindustan Times.

Cummins gave his opinion on Rabada’s ban

Furthermore, Australia skipper Pat Cummins was also asked about whether Australia will be using Kagiso Rabada’s ban as a way to get in the pacer’s head during the game. However, Cummins was quick to state that doing so would not be their style.

“It’s not really our style. I’d be surprised if that came up," Cummins said during the pre-match press conference.