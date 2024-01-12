Friday, January 12, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Records galore as Mitchell-Williamson power New Zealand to dominant win against Pakistan in 1st T20I

Records galore as Mitchell-Williamson power New Zealand to dominant win against Pakistan in 1st T20I

In-form Daryl Mitchell and the returning captain Kane Williamson registered quickfire fifties to help New Zealand score a total of 226/8, the biggest-ever total against Pakistan in T20Is, at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2024 15:32 IST
Iftikhar Ahmed
Image Source : GETTY Iftikhar Ahmed vs New Zealand in 1st T20I on January 12, 2024

New Zealand recorded a dominant 46-run win against Pakistan in the first T20I match at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday, January 12. In-form Daryl Mitchell and captain Kane Williamson scored quickfire fifties to help the Kiwis score 226 runs while batting first and then Tim Southee's four wickets bundle out Pakistan on just 180. 

Mitchell carries his rich form in T20Is by smashing 61 runs off just 27 balls and returning Williamson scored 57 off 42 balls. New Zealand put in a total of 226/8, the biggest-ever T20I total against Pakistan by any team, to gain an advantage despite losing the toss. 

Pakistan also started well with new opener Saim Ayub smashing 27 off just 8 balls and the former captain Babar Azam scoring 57 off just 35 balls. But impressive bowling from veteran Tim Southee helped the Kiwis earn a comfortable win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. 

Apart from New Zealand's biggest T20I score record against Pakistan, the game produced other milestones as well. Babar Azam's fifty helped him surpass Martin Guptill in the list of players with the most T20I runs. Babar has now scored 3542 runs in 105 T20I matches and is only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the scoring chart. 

With four wickets today, the veteran pacer Tim Southee became the first-ever cricketer to complete 150 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Southee has now ten wickets more than his closest rival Shakib Al Hasan in the T20I bowling records.

Related Stories
Have you ever seen anything like this? Watch, Warner lands in helicopter at SCG ahead of BBL match

Have you ever seen anything like this? Watch, Warner lands in helicopter at SCG ahead of BBL match

'Mahi Bhai sunn lo ap': Shivam Dube to MS Dhoni after Suresh Raina praises all-rounder's bowling

'Mahi Bhai sunn lo ap': Shivam Dube to MS Dhoni after Suresh Raina praises all-rounder's bowling

Finn Allen ruins Shaheen Afridi's captaincy debut, smashes 24 runs in one over in 1st T20I - WATCH

Finn Allen ruins Shaheen Afridi's captaincy debut, smashes 24 runs in one over in 1st T20I - WATCH

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News