Daren Sammy calls West Indies' decline a 'cancer', reflects on 42-Year Test drought in India West Indies head coach Daren Sammy called the team’s decline a “cancer in the system,” stressing that the issues run deep and long before his tenure. He also highlighted their 42-year Test series drought in India ahead of the second match in Delhi.

New Delhi:

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has acknowledged mounting criticism over his team’s recent Test struggles but says the problems haunting the once-mighty side run far deeper than his tenure or recent decisions.

Speaking to the press ahead of the second Test against India in Delhi, Sammy reflected on the long-standing decline of West Indies cricket, especially in the traditional red-ball format. The former captain pointed out that the Caribbean side hasn’t won a Test series on Indian soil since 1983, a fact he referenced with a personal touch.

“The last time we won a Test series in India, my mother had me,” Sammy said with a wry smile, before his tone shifted to one of concern. “This didn’t begin two years ago. It’s been in the making for decades.”

Sammy likened the decline to a serious illness left untreated. Drawing a timely comparison, he said, “It’s like a cancer that’s already in the system. If you don’t treat cancer, you know what happens. And again, it’s breast cancer month, so it’s a good way to put it. Our problems don’t lie on the surface; they’re rooted deep in our system.”

Can only work with what we have and who’s willing: Sammy

The comments came after West Indies suffered a crushing innings-and-140-run defeat in the first Test, once again underlining the growing gap between them and top-tier cricketing nations. Fans and former players have criticised the lack of intensity and competitiveness from the side. Sammy, however, pointed to structural limitations, from facilities to support staff, that continue to hold back development.

“We can only work with what we have and who’s willing. The inability to match some of the franchises across the world has been an issue. But what I always tell these guys is that if we complain about not having the best facilities, manpower, or technology like other teams, it’s no secret — that’s the reality,” the 41-year-old said.