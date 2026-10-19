Darcie Brown ruled out of the upcoming WBBL season with back injury

In a major blow, Australia and Adelaide Strikers pacer Darcie Brown has been ruled out of the upcoming WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) season. It is interesting to note that Brown has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back issue.

At 23 years old, Brown recently played two T20s and a one-day game on the recent Australia A tour of India; she even took three brilliant wickets and conceded 39 runs in Mohali as well and was in good form ahead of the marquee tournament and was playing some good cricket.

However, she had returned home from the tour due to a disc issue that saw her out of contention for selection for the ODIs against Bangladesh and T20Is against New Zealand.

Ahead of the tournament, national selector Shawn Flegler had come forward and stated that Australia’s medical staff had been hopeful that Brown could have featured in the second half of the WBBL. However, a statement by CA (Cricket Australia), ruled out any possibility for the same.

What did Cricket Australia say?

Releasing a statement, Cricket Australia revealed that Brown returned from India last month, and her injury had not recovered to the point where she could return back to training, and due to the same reason, she will be unable to be at full fitness and will be missing out on the upcoming WBBL season.

"Brown was assessed following her return home from India last month, and following a period of de-loading, her injury has not yet recovered to a point where she is ready to resume training. As a result, she will be unable to return to full fitness in time for the upcoming WBBL season,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Flegler also stated that despite missing out on the WBBL, she remains in Australia’s plans for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027, and it could be interesting to see how she fares in the tournament. As for the WBBL, the marquee tournament is set to kick off on October 29th, the season opener will see Melbourne Renegades women take on Sydney Thunder women.

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