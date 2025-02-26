Danish Malewar scores century, Karun Nair made 86 as Vidarbha in firm position against Kerala in Ranji final Danish Malewar scored a century and Karun Nair made 86 runs as Vidarbha posted 254/4 after Day 1 in the Ranji Trophy final at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Kerala started well with the ball but lost the momentum in the middle.

Vidarbha had a shaky start against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final. In the first innings, the Akshay Wadkar-led side lost two quick wickets of Parth Rekhade and Darshan Nalkande, as the team was reduced to 11/2. Soon after that, opener Dhruv Shorey too made his way back to the pavilion, after scoring 16 runs as Vidarbha was 24/3 after 12.5 overs. Kerala bowlers were dominating in the middle, particularly MD Nidheesh, who clinched two wickets, while Eden Apple Tom picked one.

However, Danish Malewar and Karun Nair managed to stabilize Vidarbha’s innings and bring back the momentum. 21-year-old Malewar, who scored back-to-back half-centuries in the quarter-final and semi-final stepped up, scoring a terrific century. The veteran Karun supported him well in the middle, as the duo stitched a crucial 215-run partnership. None of the Kerala bowlers managed to break the partnership, and it can very well cost them the Ranji title.

Malewar remained not out for 138 runs after Day 1. Karun, on the other hand, departed after scoring 86 runs off 188 deliveries. A miscommunication in the middle ended in him being run out in the 82nd over of the day. He had a stunning season with the bat for Vidarbha and could have played a key part in the team posting a massive total on the board.

Karun was disappointed with the nature of his dismissal as he missed a well-deserved century. Nevertheless, his partnership with Malewar helped Vidarbha remain in a comfortable position. They lost the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai in 2024, and the players look to have learned from their previous mistakes.

Malewar will be aiming to continue to play brand of cricket on Day 2 and help Vidarbha establish their authority with the bat. The hosts are 254/4 after Day 1. Kerala meanwhile need quick wickets.