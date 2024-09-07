'Based on their stats...': Danish Kaneria opens on comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Virat Kohli's record suggests that he is one of the greatest batters going around in world cricket at the moment. The former India captain averages a shy under 50 (49.15) in Test cricket after playing 113 red-ball games and has scored 8848 runs, including 29 hundreds and 30 half-centuries.

The 35-year-old has retired from the T20I format after dominating it throughout the course of his career. He was named the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2014 and 2016, and was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the final of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

After averaging over 50 during the majority of his T20I career, Virat finished the shortest format after playing 125 games. He amassed 4188 runs with the help of a century and 38 fifties. His strike rate of 137.04 is simply impressive considering his average and reveals that he didn't compromise on his scoring rate for consistency.

His ODI record is far better than any other active cricketer with the kind of longevity Virat has had. 13906 runs at a staggering average of 58.18 including 50 centuries - more hundreds than any other player in world cricket.

On the other hand, Babar Azam has not even had half the longevity that Virat's stellar career boasts of. In 54 Tests, Babar has scored 3962 runs at an average of 44.21, including nine centuries and 26 fifties.

In T20Is, Babar averages 41.03 but has scored his 4145 runs at a strike rate of just 129.08.

In the ODI format, Babar has accumulated 5729 runs in 117 games at an average of 56.72 with the help of 19 hundreds and 32 fifties.

The stats reveal that Virat is head and shoulders above Babar and former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels the same.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Kaneria revealed that the comparison between Virat and Babar is "unfair" as Virat's stature as a player is huge.

"Media makes an unfair comparison between Babar and Virat Kohli. Virat has scored truckloads of runs for India across formats and in different conditions. He has won India many games. He is a world-class player. There is no comparison between the two," told Kaneria.

The former international cricketer also added that making such comparisons would appear more sensible once the two players call time on their respective international careers.

"You should make these comparisons based on their stats after the players retire," Kaneria added.