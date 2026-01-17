Damien Martyn posts heartwarming thank you note for the fans as he returns home from beating Meningitis Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn took to social media and posted a health update after he was admitted to the hospital having been diagnosed with meningitis. Martyn posted a heartfelt note on social media after returning home.

New Delhi:

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn had captured many headlines of late as he was admitted to the hospital. It is worth noting that Martyn was taken to the hospital after he fell ill on December 26, 2025. Notably, Martyn was diagnosed with meningitis and was put under an induced coma.

For the unversed, meningitis is a condition that causes inflammation in the surrounding areas of the brain and spinal cord. He was given a 50-50 chance to survive, and with the situation looking bleak, former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist came forward and talked about the ‘turn of events’ that helped Damien Martyn make a miraculous recovery.

After returning home from the hospital, Martyn took to social media and posted an update where he expressed his gratitude to the fans for their wishes and also reflected on his journey.

“This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends, and so many other people who have reached out to me! On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to help me fight this awful disease. And that I did! Fight that is!” Martyn tweeted. .

Martyn opens up on how the experience changed him

Furthermore, Martyn talked about how he was given a 50-50 chance to survive and how the entire experience has opened his eyes to so much more.

“This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change & how precious time is! There are so many wonderful people in this world … from paramedics (at Mermaid Waters Ambulance), doctors & nurses (at Gold Coast University Hospital) … to family, friends and people I didn’t even know. I feel like I met all these fantastic people in the past 3 weeks, or they reached out to me through messages of love and support,” Martyn said.

Also Read: