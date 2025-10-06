Damaging stat sums up West Indies' deteriorating performances with the bat of late in Tests With the Indian team registering a stellar win against the West Indies in the first test of the ongoing two-game series between the two sides, the West Indies' devastating stat has come forth, highlighting their issues with the bat.

New Delhi:

The West Indies succumbed to a very heavy loss against team India in the first test of the ongoing two-game series between the two sides. India and the West Indies locked horns in the first test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from October 2 to October 4.

Limiting the side to 162 runs in the first innings, India followed it up by scoring 448 and bundling out the visitors for just 146, winning the game by an innings and 140 runs. Throughout the game, the West Indies’ batting attack failed to put in a good performance, and their numbers provide quite a clear reflection of their recent showings.

It is worth noting that the West Indies have a batting average of just 15.6 runs in 2025. This average is the lowest among full member nations. Zimbabwe is the side sitting in second place in the standings with a batting average of 20.87 runs, which is still at least five runs/wickets better than the Windies.

West Indies to lock horns with India in the second test from October 10

With the Indian team registering a stellar victory in the first test of the series against the West Indies, they will aim to go on in a similar manner. For the second test of the series, the two sides will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, from October 10.

While India will look to maintain their form and win the second test as well, the West Indies will hope for serious improvement and will aim to do the seemingly impossible task of toppling the Indian team at home, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming game.

Also Read: