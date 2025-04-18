Dale Steyn trolls himself after his 300-run prediction goes wrong in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 clash Dale Steyn had predicted almost a month ago that the 300-run mark will be breached in the MI vs SRH clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. But SRH could only post 162 runs batting first and MI chased the target down comfortably.

New Delhi:

The 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium was supposed to be a blockbuster. Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn had predicted almost a month ago that the 300-run mark will be breached for the first time in this encounter. But it turned out to be a one-sided clash with MI thumping SRH by four wickets and overall, 328 runs were scored by two teams, losing 11 wickets.

His prediction, made on March 23, after SRH slammed 287 runs in their opening game of the season, had gone viral then. It didn't take much time for the fans to remember Steyn about his prediction, and the 41-year-old playfully trolled himself hilariously as SRH's innings came to a close. Steyn had made a U-turn on his prediction within 40 minutes into SRH's innings. "So we might still see 300 tonight, it’ll just be both teams together," he wrote on his X account as soon as SRH's innings ended.

As far as the match is concerned, the five-time champions put on a terrific show after opting to bowl first. They kept the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head quiet early on and didn't let any of the SRH batters bat freely. It was only in the last few overs that Hyderabad managed to score quickly to post 162 runs in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Mumbai Indians were clinical despite losing a few quick wickets in the end. All of their top six batters crossed the 20-run mark, smashing runs at a healthy strike rate to chase down the total with 11 balls and four wickets in hand.