CWI to celebrate 50 years of West Indies' World Cup triumph in 1975 West Indies won the inaugural 50-over World Cup back in 1975. On June 21 this year, their achievement at the Lord's Cricket Ground will complete 50 years. Cricket West Indies is planning for a grand celebration and Michael Holding is delighted with the plans.

The first-ever ODI World Cup was played back in 1975, and the legendary West Indies team, led by Clive Lloyd, became the first team to win the mega event, beating Australia by 17 runs in a high-scoring encounter. The clash was played at the Lord's Cricket Ground on June 21. This achievement from the Caribbean team will complete 50 years this year and Cricket West Indies (CWI) is planning to organise a grand celebration.

For the unversed, Lloyd had led from the front in the final by scoring a century, helping the team post a mammoth total of 291 runs in 60 overs. Apart from Lloyd, Rohan Kanhai also did well to score 55 runs while Keith Boyce and Bernard Julien also added vital runs down the order. In response, Australia fell short by just 17 runs as they were bundled out for 274 runs in the 59th over with Boyce picking up four wickets even as the five Aussie batters were dismissed run-out.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring confirmed the development but stated the details of celebrations will be announced officially soon. "Yes it is (true). But of course we will announce in due course the specific date and details of the celebration," he said while speaking to Cricbuzz. The celebration will be held in Barbados as the West Indies are also slated to play a Test match against Australia from June 25 at the Kingston Oval.

West Indies legend Michael Holdng was delighted to know of CWI's plans even though he wasn't the part of the 1975 squad that lifted the World Cup. He lifted the trophy in 1979 when the Caribbeans defended the title and he was also part of the team in 1983, when India famously defeated them at Lord's in the final.

"I think it's a great idea. I obviously don't know the details of the celebrations but it's a great idea to recognise our achievements. Everyone else shows pride in their achievements and don't wait on others to shine a light on them. We need to write our own history and celebrate our achievements," Holding said.

Notably, only 12 members of the squad - Gordon Greenidge (73), Alvin Kallicharran (76), Rohan Kanhai (89), Clive Lloyd (80), Viv Richards (73), Bernard Julien (75), Deryck Murray (81), Vanburn Holder (79), Andy Roberts (74), Collis KIng (73), Lance Gibbs (90) and Maurice Foster (81) - that won the World Cup in 1975 are alive. Roy Fredericks and Keith Boyce passed away in 2000 and 1996 respectively.