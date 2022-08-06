CWG 2022 INDW vs ENGW Live Streaming: Where and how to watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ENGLANDCRICKET) India women take on England women in the first Commonwealth cricket championship semi-final today

CWG 2022 INDW vs ENGW: Women's cricket has made its debut in the Commonwealth Games this time around and it is the Indian team that is eyeing a historic feat in today's semi-final against England. The women in blue led by the skipper of all formats Harmanpreet Kaur have fared extremely well as they won 2 out of their 3 group stage matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and Barbados. India had started very strongly against Australia too but a few tactical errors from their side on the field cost them the match.

As the Commonwealth Games heads towards its final two days, England, Australia, New Zealand, and India have all qualified for the semi-finals of the cricket championship and the fans of the game are in for a cracker of a contest. The road to the finals will not be easy for India as they are up against a very strong English side who have the advantage of playing at home conditions. If India manages to emerge victorious in this contest, they will be the first team to qualify for the Commonwealth edition of the cricket championship. Before this, cricket was played in this multi-nation event back in 1998 which followed the 50-over format and was contested by the men's teams.

India takes on England in the first semi-final, whereas Australia is all set to lock horns with the white ferns, the New Zealand women's team in the second semi-final.

Here are the streaming details for India's stern challenge against the mighty English side:

When will the semi-final between India and England be played?

The match will be played on August 6, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The contest will be played out at Edgbaston Cricket Ground

When will the first ball being bowled?

The first ball of the match will be bowled at 3.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 3.00 pm IST

Where will the match be broadcasted?

The match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Six in English, and also on DD sports with both English and Hindi commentary

Which application will stream the match live?

The match will be live streamed on Sony Liv

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

England squad: Heather Knight (C), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (Wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver (VC), Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, and Danni Wyatt

