CWC 2023 Points Table: England hammer Bangladesh in Dharamsala to open account in style

England Cricket team celebrating during their World Cup game against Bangladesh in Dharamsala.

By virtue of their domineering performance against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 10, England have marked their presence on the points table of the ICC World Cup 2023.

England won the contest against the Bangla Tigers by a staggering 137-run margin and it has helped their net run rate (NRR) recover dramatically after the hammering they received at the hands of New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the World Cup opener. Dawid Malan produced his career-best ODI knock of 140 runs and laid the foundation of England's win before Reece Topley got the ball to talk and grabbed a four-for to dismantle Bangladesh's run chase.

Meanwhile, the Blackcaps are leading the points table with a total of four points to their credit after playing two games in the ongoing event. The Kiwis are being led by their star wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson who is yet to regain full fitness. The stand-in skipper Latham led the side to an outstanding nine-wicket win over the defending champions England and also guided the team to a win against the Netherlands while playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

India are occupying the fourth spot after beating Australia by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with a net run rate (NRR) of 0.833.

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.958 South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.040 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.620 India 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.833 England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.653 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.883 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.438 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.040

