Curtly Ambrose names Indian bowler who can reach 400 wickets 'if he remains fit'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies' legendary former pacer Curtly Ambrose believes that the Indian bowler can reach the 400-wicket mark in Tests.

The Indian team will return to the longest format of the game on June 18 when the side takes on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

The BCCI announced the squad for the final, as well as the five-match Test series against England which follows the titular clash in Southampton. India's renowned pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav made a comeback to the squad.

Bumrah, in particular, has been one of India's star bowlers in all the formats over the past few years, and West Indies' legendary former pacer Curtly Ambrose believes that the Indian bowler can reach the 400-wicket mark in Tests.

"India's got a few good fast bowlers. I'm a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He's so different than any bowler I have seen but he's so effective and I’m looking forward to him doing really well," Ambrose said on The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube.

"He is as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing the ball and bowl great yorkers. He's got a lot in his arsenal. So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there (to 400 wickets)," Ambrose further said.

Jasprit Bumrah has represented India in 19 Tests so far, taking 83 wickets.