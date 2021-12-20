Monday, December 20, 2021
     
  5. Ashes 2021-22: Cummins, Hazlewood return as Australia name unchanged squad for remaining three Tests

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Published on: December 20, 2021 14:26 IST
File image of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood
Pleasant news has surfaced for the Australian fans as skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood are set to return for the Boxing Day Test against England in Melbourne. Besides, Cricket Australia has named an unchanged 15-member squad for the remaining three Test matches of the ongoing Ashes series.

Cummins had been unavailable for the ongoing second Test after being deemed a close contact of a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, while Hazlewood was ruled out of the ongoing match with a side strain he sustained in the series opener at the Gabba.

Jhye Richardson had replaced Hazlewood while Michael Laser had been handed a last minute debut.

Under-fire opener Marcus Harris has retained his spot for the remaining three fixtures alongside all others who featured in the second Test, while Usman Khawaja could also be asked to open the innings.

The fourth Test is slated to be played in Sydney from January 5 while the final game is a Day and Night fixture in Hobart, starting January 14.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

