Thursday, March 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. CSK's Mukesh Choudhary ruled out of IPL 2023, Akash Singh named as replacement

CSK's Mukesh Choudhary ruled out of IPL 2023, Akash Singh named as replacement

Akash was a part of the India Under-19 squad that finished as the runners-up in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2023 21:24 IST
Mukesh Choudhary during IPL
Image Source : IPL Mukesh Choudhary during IPL

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are geared up to face each other in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on March 31. Ahead of the first match, one of the CSK's finds from the previous IPL, Mukesh Choudhary has been ruled out of the tournament. The Left arm seamer Mukesh has been replaced by Akash Singh.

"Left-arm pacer Akash Singh has replaced Mukesh Choudhary in the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023. Mukesh has been ruled out of the tournament as he is recovering from a stress fracture," CSK stated in a media release.

In the previous edition of IPL, Mukesh played 13 matches and scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 9.32. He registered a bowling average of 26.50 and a BBM of 4/46.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News