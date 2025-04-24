CSK vs SRH Pitch Report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play? Chennai Super Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25, in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Both teams have won two out of their eight matches so far in the league and another defeat can eliminate them from the competition.

Chennai Super Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams have had a horrid season so far in the tournament, winning only two out of eight matches. Another defeat in the season may end their season as it will become almost impossible to qualify for the playoffs. Hence, the upcoming clash in Chennai holds massive importance.

Notably, the MS Dhoni-led side had a great start to the season, beating Mumbai Indians but things changed drastically. They started losing on the trot, and on top of that, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season. After MS Dhoni took over, things were expected to become better, but that wasn’t the case. Poor intent has been one of CSK’s biggest problems this season, and unless they play an attacking brand of cricket, it will be difficult for the team to be back in winning ways.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have suffered from the same problem. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head had a rough campaign and that has affected the team this season. Star batter Heinrich Klaasen has shown glimpses of his class and that is the biggest positive for SRH this season. However, for them to return to winning ways, the Pat Cummins-led side need to address several areas, but first their batting unit.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has changed in recent times. Coach Stephen Fleming confirmed they weren’t too happy with the surface as it is no longer assisting the spinners as it used to do. It’s a balanced surface, where 180-200 can be considered a good total on the board. Bowling first will be ideal as chasing is relatively easier.