CSK vs SRH | MS Dhoni set to surpass Suresh Raina to become most capped player in IPL history

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Friday is set to surpass his compatriot Suresh Raina to achieve an elusive feat in the historry of the Indian Premier League. When Dhoni takes the field on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium for the IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he will become the highest capped player in IPL history.

He is presently tied with Raina at the top spot with 193 appearances since the inaugural season in 2008. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma stands second with 192 appearances.

Dhoni also needs two more sixes to become the 20th batsman in T20 cricket to hit 300 sixes in the format. Overall, he will be the third Indian after Rohit Sharma (371 sixes) and Raina (311 sixes).

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are presently placed in the bottom end of the points table with one win and two defeats. They had defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener in Abu Dhabi, but faced sonsecutive losses against Rajasthan Royals in a chase to 217 and then against Delhi Capitals.

Chennai wll be delighted with the return of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo for the SRH tie. Rayudu had scored a match-winning 71 in the opener before being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Bravo did not play a match this season owing the niggle he was carrying from CPL 2020 hwre he did not bowl in the last two matches.

