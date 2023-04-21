CSK vs SRH IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 29th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League on the 21st of April, Friday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the CSK vs SRH, 29th Match IPL 2023?

Friday, 21st of April

At what time does CSK vs SRH, 29th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs SRH, 29th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH, 29th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH, 29th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

