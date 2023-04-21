CSK vs SRH: From head-to-head to last five meetings, here's how Chennai & Hyderabad fare against each other

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK vs SRH head to head numbers

CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against each other in the 29th match of IPL 2023. After losing their previous game to Mumbai Indians, SRH will travel to CSK's fortress Chepauk in a bid to overpower them at their home. As this contest awaits to be kicked off, let's have a look at the head-to-head records and the recent meetings of both teams in IPL.

CSK vs SRH's last meeting in IPL 2022

The two sides met each other twice in IPL 2022. While Hyderabad's batting dominance won them the first game, they suffered a loss in the reverse fixture last year. Dhoni's men scored 202 runs in the latest meeting between the two as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway sent SRH bowlers to the cleaners. Later, despite Nicholas Pooran's late assault, CSK won the game by 13 runs.

CSK vs SRH head to head

Chennai and Hyderabad have faced each other 18 times in IPL history. Out of these 18 meetings, CSK have got the better of SRH on 13 occasions, while SRH have been victorious 5 times. The two have not played a no result or a tied game between them.

Total Matches Played: 18

CSK Won: 13

SRH Won: 5

No Result: 0

CSK's win while batting first - 5

CSK's win while bowling first - 8

SRH's win while batting first - 2

SRH's win while bowling first - 3

Meanwhile at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the two have played 3 matches against each other and CSK have won all three of them.

CSK vs SRH in the last 5 IPL games

In the last five meetings between the two sides, CSK have been victorious on four occasions. They faced each other twice in IPL 2022, where both won one time each. CSK and SRH faced each other twice again in 2021, and CSK won both encounters. In the last encounter of IPL 2020 between the two, Dhoni's men were victorious.

CSK's squad for IPL 2023:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

SRH's squad for IPL 2023:

Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

