CSK vs SRH head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 43 With Chennai Super Kings all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 42 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming clash between both teams.

The stage is set for game 43 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 24. It is worth noting that both CSK and SRH have been in subpar form in the tournament so far.

While CSK occupy last place in the standings, Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in ninth place in the points table. It is interesting to note that Chennai has played eight games in the tournament so far, and the five-time champions have won two matches and have lost the remaining two matches. With four points, they occupy 10th place due to their inferior net run rate.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have played eight games in the tournament so far as well. The side has won two and lost six as well, and with a slightly better net run rate than the five-time champions, Hyderabad occupy ninth place in the standings, and they will hope to move up in the standings with a win in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken on each other in the IPL 22 times. Chennai Super Kings have won the tie 16 times, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the clash 6 times.

CSK IPL 2025 squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, M.S. Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

SRH IPL 2025 squad: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkar, Eshan Malinga.