CSK vs RR: Why is Trent Boult not playing for Rajasthan in clash against Chennai?

CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are set to face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Chennai won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ahead of the match, Samson have declared the Playing XI and Rajasthan star bowler will not be playing the game.

Why Trent Boult is not playing for Rajasthan Royals?

Trent Boult who took a three-wicket haul in their previous match against Delhi Capitals is set to miss the high-voltage match on Wednesday due to an injury. He will miss out due to a niggle. Boult's absence will be a big blow for Rajasthan.

At the toss, Sanju said, "We would have liked to bowl first too. We have started well but we need to continue the momentum. We have experience and the youngsters to do that. It has always been a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play here. Boulty misses out due to a small niggle and we have a couple of changes, you will come to know that. It's difficult to keep track with the sub rule."

In the three matches that he played so far in IPl 2023, Boult has taken 5 wickets at an economy of 7.33. He has bowled two maidens and has a BBI of 3/29.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

