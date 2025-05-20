CSK vs RR pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play in IPL 2025 match 62? Chennai Super Kings will host Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 20 in the ongoing IPL 2025. Read the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash between two former champions.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings will host Rajasthan Royals in match 62 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After BCCI announced a revised schedule for the cash-rich tournament, Chennai was scrapped from hosting all matches as rain was expected to affect the matches. In the meantime, both CSK and RR are out of the playoffs race, but they have the opportunity to try out new players and combinations to sort out the batting order that has affected both teams this season.

For Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have been spectacular, and their opening partnership can sort out the batting woes for the next few years. Samson is back at number three while Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel are batting at four and five, respectively. The core looks solid, and it allows RR to play two overseas finishers. Shimron Hetmyer was given the responsibility this year, but he flopped to deliver. It is one area that RR will have to sort it out next year.

When it comes to Chennai, their new recruits - Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis looked good before the suspension of the league. They will be key again. Urvil Patel, who made his debut against KKR had a blistering start but failed to capitalise. He can be a game-changer as well. Among bowlers, Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad have done a decent job, while Ravindra Jadeja has stepped up from time to time. R Ashwin’s form however is a matter of concern.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will favour the batters. A high-scoring game is expected. The pacers can generate some swing early on, as the powerplay will be key for both teams. Bowling first will be ideal and anything over 210 runs can be considered a good total.