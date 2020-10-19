Live score Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: Dhoni opts to bat against RR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live score Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: CSK, RR to battle it out in do-or-die clash

Live score Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of CSK vs RR live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Monday in the bid to keep their hopes alive for the play-off's stage. Both CSK and RR have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points table in the eight-team competition. The two struggling teams have six points from nine games, but the defending champions are placed above on the net run rate. With just five matches each remaining for both the teams, the road ahead is definitely going to be a tough and tricky one, and they know that they cannot afford any more lapses from hereon. Here you can follow all the live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live score and updates Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: CSK opt to bat

* Jofra Archer to start the proceedings with new ball

* Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis to open the innings for CSK

19.20 IST: MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain, becomes first cricketer to play in 200 IPL matches (READ HERE)

19.12 IST: Playing XIs of both teams are out

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

19.00 IST: CSK skipper MS Dhoni wins toss and elects to bat first against RR

18.40 IST: A do-or-die battle for both teams in Abu Dhabi

18.15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of CSK vs RR live IPL match from Abu Dhabi

