CSK vs RR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in Delhi It has been a disappointing season for both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals acquiring last two spots. While CSK won't be able to play in front of their home fans for one last time in 2025, it will be a much-awaited return for MS Dhoni in the capital city of Delhi after a couple of years.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the two teams languishing at the bottom of the table, will be up against each other in a hope to finish the season on a high. The Royals have had chasing woes, bowling woes and just basic structural issues through the season, which they assumed that could be fixed during the season but a poor auction meant that they didn't have quality players in the bowling department or in the middle order to challenge high-quality teams in the competition.

There is a week to go for the league stage to end but the Royals will finish their campaign on Tuesday in the capital and hope for it to end on a high. Their opponents are not in any worse situation than them. Four of their overseas players didn't return at all but the ones who have, actually played the previous fixture for the Men in Yellow, a day before the tournament was suspended.

If not at the auction, CSK realised during the season that it might be time for them not to be rigid and stubborn and boastful about their strategy of backing experience. Yes, it has served them well but in the last six seasons, they have failed to qualify for the playoffs four times and maybe, just maybe the replacement signings was a sign of change from the team management and their thinking. CSK have already started to look forward, towards the next season and even though they may not be able to play their final home game at Chepauk, it is a homecoming for Dhoni in the national capital after more than two years and the Delhi fans will be keen to get a glimpse of him, if it's for the one final time.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 62, CSK vs RR

​Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande

Probable Playing XIIs

Chennai Super Kings​: Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Lhuan-dre Pretorius/Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi