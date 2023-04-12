CSK vs RR IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : AP CSK vs RR IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records IPL 2023

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Pitch Report: Chennai Super Kings will host the Rajasthan Royals in their fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Both teams are coming off commanding victories in their respective previous game with CSK beating arch-rivals MI by seven wickets while the Royals decimated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs. A win will take the teams up in the points table and it remains to be seen which team comes up trumps at Chepauk.

Now let's get straight to the pitch report and stats-

​Pitch Report - CSK vs LSG

The average 1st innings total in T20 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium is 150. It decreases to 119 runs in the 2nd innings. The pitch at the stadium favours the bowlers, especially the spinners. Spinners have an economy of 6.9, while the pacers concede 8 runs per over at the venue.

MA Chidambaram Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 150

Average 2nd Innings scores: 119

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 80/10 (17.5 Ov) by PAKW vs ENGW

Highest score chased - 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 103/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs PAKW

IPL 2023 record

CSK faced LSG in their first home game of the season on April 3. LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first but CSK posted a mammoth total of 217 runs with the bat. In response, LSG got close but fell short of the target by 12 runs. Moeen Ali was named Player of the Match for his sensational spell with the ball.

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.

