CSK vs RCB pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play? Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Check out the pitch report of MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the blockbuster clash at Chepauk.

Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The five-time champions have a terrific record at home and recently defeated Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the campaign, which will give the players plenty of confidence ahead of the blockbuster clash. However, RCB aren’t too far behind too. The Rajat Patidar-led side kicked off the campaign with a stunning win over KKR in their opening match.

The opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli had a good day with the bat while Patidar showed his class with his powerful knock of 34 runs off only 16 balls. RCB changed their template this season, as they are playing an aggressive brand of cricket and most importantly, their bowlers have done well so far. It was a concern for many years but the likes of Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood showed character.

Chennai, on the other hand, will miss the service of Matheesha Pathirana in the upcoming match. They are very unlikely to change the team combination but will expect the middle order batters to step up and produce a better performance. Shivam Dube, Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda struggled with the bat in the previous match, which needs to change. However, Rachin Ravindra and captain Gaikwad were sensational.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at Chepauk will favour the spinners. A low-scoring contest is expected. Bowling first will be the ideal thing to do and anything over 175 runs can be considered a good total in the middle.

CSK vs RCB full squads

Chennai - Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Bengaluru - Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh