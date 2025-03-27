CSK vs RCB head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 8 With Chennai Super Kings all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 8 of the IPL 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both teams. The teams will face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The stage is set for game 8 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams will face off on March 28, and it is interesting to note that both have won their previous matches and will hope for another good performance.

Notably, over the years, both RCB and CSK have put in excellent performances and have faced off in thrilling encounters. In the previous edition of the IPL, it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru who knocked out Chennai Super Kings from the group stages of the tournament.

It is also interesting to note that RCB last won in Chennai back in the inaugural edition of the IPL. The side is yet to win a game at the venue since 2008, and they will have a mountain to climb in their upcoming game against Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Over the years of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have locked horns 33 times throughout the tournament, and interestingly, CSK are leading the head-to-head with 22 wins, whereas RCB have won the clash 11 times.

CSK IPL 2025 squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), C Andre Siddarth, Vansh Bedi, Devon Conway*, MS Dhoni, Shaik Rasheed, Rahul Tripathi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran*, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton*, Rachin Ravindra*, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis*, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Noor Ahmad*, Matheesha Pathirana*.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Tim David*, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt*, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell*, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone*, Mohit Rathee, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd*, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi*, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara*, Yash Dayal.