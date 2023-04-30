CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to quickly return to winning ways when they host the Punjab Kings in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Men in Yellow have so far won five out of 8 matches and are at the fourth place in the points table. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings have won and lost four matches each and need to pull up their socks soon. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

​Pitch Report - CSK vs PBKS

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known to assist spinners big time. Moreover, it is an afternoon game today and the pitch will certainly be on the slower side under the scorching sun. The ball might come better on the bat under the lights. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

This season, the average score batting first has been 175 runs in three matches with two matches won by the teams defending totals. CSK chased down 135 runs in the previous outing here against SRH.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. The spinners will dominate before lights take effect make the pitch easier to bat. Out of 6 T20I matches the venue has hosted so far, the average first innings score has been 150. It comes down significantly to 119 in the second innings.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 150

Average 2nd Innings scores: 119

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Highest score chased - 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 103/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs PAKW

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu

Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

