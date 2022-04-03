CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2022: MS Dhoni set to break yet another record in T20 cricket

Follow us on Image Source : IPL File Photo of MS Dhoni

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is set to break yet another record in T20 cricket in the match against Punjab Kings. MS will be playing his 350th T20 match on Sunday. Dhoni, who played his first T20I match way back in 2006, has played 349 matches in the shortest format of the game. Current India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is the only Indian player with more matches than MS.

India players with most matches in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma - 372

MS Dhoni - 349

Suresh Raina - 336

Dinesh Karthik - 329

Virat Kohli - 328

Rohit, who is now the new captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats of the game has played 372 matches in this format while Dhoni is ranked 2nd in the list with 349 games. Former CSK batter and Mr. IPL Suresh Raina holds the third spot with 336 appearances in T20 cricket. Next on the list are two RCB players, Dinesh Karthik (329) and former captain Virat Kohli (328).

MS has shown a glimpse of form in CSK's first two matches as he scored fifty in the first one against KKR and a blistering cameo against LSG. Dhoni can also become the batsman with the most sixes for CSK if he hits three sixes in the game. Currently, Raina holds the top spot.

For defending champions CSK, Dhoni's form is very crucial as they have lost both of their games so far against KKR and LSG. This is the first time in the history of IPL that the Yellow Army failed to win both their opening games of a season.

CSK will be counting on their star foreign player, Moeen Ali who looked in great touch in last game against LSG while their captain Ravindra Jadeja is yet to fire with the ball and with the bat this season.