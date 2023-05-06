CSK vs MI: Why is Tilak Varma not playing for Mumbai Indians in clash against Chennai Super Kings?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Tilak Varma

Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians in the 49th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday. The opening match of the rivalry week is set to begin at Chennai's home ground MA Chidambaram stadium. Ahead of the match, MI suffered a big blow as their star player Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the game due to a niggle and is replaced by Tristan Stubbs.

In the IPL 2023 so far, Varma has played 9 matches and has scored 274 runs. His highest score is 84 runs and has an average of 45.67. Varma has smashed 21 fours and 18 sixes and has scored one half-century.

"Going pretty well, had a couple of good games, just about continuing the momentum. We have some worries, but we've started to do well. It's been challenging to find the right players and the right combinationbs. We know our strengths and the players who can fit in. Two changes for is - Kumar Kartikeya is OUT, a debut for Raghav Goyal. Tilak Varma is slightly injured, he's replaced by Tristan Stubbs," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

"We'll bowl first. A bit of rain expected, that's one reason, looks like a good wicket and we want them to set a target for us. Every individual has worked well, everyone can show some attention on the field, we've improved every game, there have been some slip ups, but we need to finish well. We're playing with the same squad," MS Dhoni said at the toss

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

Substitutes

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians: Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh , Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod

