CSK vs MI: Pitch Report to Records - Everything to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs MI: Pitch Report to Records - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will go up against each other in the 49th match of IPL 2023 at the former's fortress - Chepauk. Mumbai have been dominant against Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and will look to keep their 6-game winning streak going. While, MI are coming off a two-game winnings streak, CSK have no wins in their three outings. Before the action unfolds, here's all you need to know about the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pitch Report - CSK vs MI

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai has assistance for spinners. But this year, there has been decent bounce seen at Chepauk which has let the batters to score well. The spinners have taken 26 wickets in comparison to 19 taken by the pacers. The speedsters can find life tough here with those type of bowlers leaking runs at 9.77 at the venue in 2023.

Will Toss Matter?

There have been 71 IPL games played at the venue. Out of them, the teams batting first have won 44 times, while the sides chasing have won 24 times.

MA Chidambaram Stadium T20 records - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches Played: 6

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20 stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 150

Average 2nd Inns scores: 119

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded: 182/4 by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded 80/10 by PAKW vs ENGW

Highest score chased 182/4 by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended 103/8 by WIW vs PAKW

IPL Stats

Matches Played - 71

Matches won batting first - 44

Matches won bowling first - 27

Average 1st innings score - 163

Average powerplay total: 47

Average death overs total: 46

Squads of both teams:

CSK's squad:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

MI's squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh , Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

