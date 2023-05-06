CSK vs MI IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 49th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK face MI

CSK vs MI IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the 49th match of IPL 2023. Two heavy weights and two fierce competitors will be up against each other for the second time in this season. The fight for a top 4 finish now gets intense more. Before the action unfolds ahead of us, here are all the live streaming details of the much-awaited contest.

When is the CSK vs MI, 49th Match IPL 2023?

Saturday, 6th of May

At what time does CSK vs MI, 49th Match of IPL 2023 start?

3:30 PM IST. Toss at 3 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs MI, 49th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where can you watch CSK vs MI, 49th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs MI, 49th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh , Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

Latest Cricket News