CSK vs LSG IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 6th match on TV, online?

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lock horns against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the 6th match of the IPL 2023. After 4 years, IPL returns to Chennai's home MA Chidambaram Stadium as the fans would be excited to watch Dhoni and co. in action. CSK lost their first match of the tournament against Gujarat Titans, while LSG won their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the CSK vs LSG, 6th Match IPL 2023?

CSK vs LSG match 6 will be played on Monday, 3rd of April

At what time does CSK vs LSG, the 6th Match of IPL 2023 start?

CSK vs LSG match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs LSG, 6th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

CSK vs LSG match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where can you watch the CSK vs LSG match, the 6th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs LSG, the 6th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema

CSK's squad:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

LSG's squad:

KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

