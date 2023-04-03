CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips for Match 6 of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK will face LSG in their second game of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return to their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since 2019. They will host Lucknow Super Giants in their second game of IPL 2023 and will be looking to get off the mark with a win. The MS Dhoni-led side went down to defending champions Gujarat Titans in season opener that was played in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious against Delhi Capitals in their first game. However, this is an away encounter for them and will have to put their best foot forward to go past the Men in Yellow.

Meanwhile, they will be bolstered with Quinton de Kock's availability as well for the game. With South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands concluding on Sunday, all the Proteas players are now available for their respective sides. However, it remains to be seen which player will be left out of the playing XI with Kyle Mayers also batting well in the previous game.For CSK, Sisanda Magala will be available who is coming into the IPL after picking a five-wicket haul in the third ODI against the Netherlands.

Match Details

CSK vs LSG

Match No. 6 of IPL 2023

Monday, 7:30 PM IST

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Probable Playing XIs (CSK vs LSG)

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Team News

LSG - Quinton de Kock is available to play.

CSK - Sisanda Magal is available to play. Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana yet to join the team.

Dream11 Team Prediction for SRH vs RR

Wicketkeeper - KL Rahul, Devon Conway

Batters - Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Kyle Mayers, Mtichell Santner

Bowlers - Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood

Captaincy Options

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-Captain: Ravi Bishnoi, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali

Full Squads

CSK: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

LSG: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Latest Cricket News