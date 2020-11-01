Live Cricket Score Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: CSK win toss, opt to bowl in Abu Dhabi

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: CSK aim to spoil KXIP's party

Live Cricket Score Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

Live Cricket Score Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: CSK win toss, opt to bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Live Match Online on indiatvnews.com. Kings XI Punjab could overtake Delhi Capitals to take the third spot in the IPL 2020 table with a win today, but a loss could aggravate their issues as they chase the playoff berth. While Chennai Super Kings are already out of the top-4 race, they can spoil KXIP's party in their final game of the IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni 's men have won their last two games of the season while KXIP's five-match winning streak ended earlier this week against SRH. Follow ball-by-ball updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Live Match Online on indiatvnews.com.

15:21 IST: WATCH: "Definitely not," says MS Dhoni when asked if this could be his final game for CSK.

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

15:18 IST: MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings next season. [READ]

15:12 IST: Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

15:01 IST: TOSS UPDATE! IPL 2020, Match 53: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi

14:55 IST: A final outing for MS Dhoni's CSK, who are already out of the tournament.

14:50 IST: Will we see the Gaylestorm sweeping the Super Kings away?

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CSK vs KXIP Live IPL 2020 match. CSK are already eliminated from the tournament and they will aim to spoil KXIP's party as both the sides meet in Abu Dhabi.

#CSK will be taking the field one final time in #Dream11IPL 2020.



A must-win game for #KXIP to keep their hopes alive in the season.



An interesting clash awaits from Abu Dhabi.#CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/ffjh8hTHKq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Brief Preview: The KL Rahul-led side may have suffered a shock defeat in its previous fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but the dream to finish in the top-four list still prevails. KXIP will lock horns with the Yellow Army in a do-or-die game at Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with their chances of top-four finish hanging in jeopardy. A win against CSK still won't assure them a guaranteed playoffs berth. [FULL PREVIEW]

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage