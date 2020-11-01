CSK vs KXIP | KL Rahul becomes highest run-getter in an IPL season for Kings XI Punjab

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul

Breaking his own previous record on early Sunday (November 1) evening, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul became the leading run-getter in a single season of the Indian Premier League for KXIP. He achieved the feat during the IPL 2020 game against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It was in the fifth over of the game when Rahul surpassed his own tally with consecutive boundaries off Shardul Thakur - one flicked behind square leg and the other lobed over the ring at third man off the outside edge.

Rahul held the previous record of 659 runs that he had amassed in 2018. He followed the season with 593 runs in 2019 which stands fourth on the list behind Shain Marsh's tally of 616 runs in the inaugural season of 2008. Glenn Maxwell stands fifth with 552 runs in 2014. Rahul present tally includes one century and five half-centuries which have been key in KXIP's second-half revival.

Earlier, KXIP were put to bat after Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni opted to bat first. For Kings XI, it is a must-win game in a bid to reach the playoffs. They managed only one win in the first seven games, but bounced back with a streak of five victories before losing to Rajasthan Royals last week.

"A key match, it's pretty simple for us, go out, enjoy and win the game," Rahul said after losing the toss.

