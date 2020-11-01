Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL Match CSK vs KXIP: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JIOTV

Kings XI Punjab are eyeing a place in the playoff spot and face Chennai Super Kings in their final match of the league stage. With 12 points in 13 matches, KXIP can go to third place if they beat CSK, thanks to a higher Net Run Rate than Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings will aim to spoil KXIP's party -- if they lose, KXIP will be eliminated from the tournament. However, if Punjab win, they will have to depend on other results in order to secure a playoff spot in IPL 2020. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live IPL Match CSK vs KXIP, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Live Match Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live IPL Match CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi

What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

