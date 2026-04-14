CSK vs KKR Pitch Report: How will surface at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai play?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 22 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The game will see Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing in the clash.

It is safe to say that both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a subpar start to the tournament. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK sits in ninth place in the standings with one win and three losses in four matches and will hope to register their second win against the out-of-form Kolkata.

Speaking of KKR, the side remains the only team to not have won a single game in the tournament so far. The three-time champions sit in 10th place with zero wins in four matches.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been offering good bounce and pace in recent matches. Unlike the slow surfaces of the past, the surface has been good for the batters. The pacers could play a key role in the clash, and opting to bowl first and chasing the target could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

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