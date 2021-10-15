CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Live Toss Update: Who will win the toss, Dhoni or Morgan?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Final CSK vs KKR Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 so far.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are set to face Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the high-octane grand finale of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

It will be a record ninth final appearance in 12 editions for Chennai, who have won three titles in 2010, 2011, and 2018. Kolkata, on the other hand, have won the title in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir. They will play their third final. It will also be a repeat of the 2012 IPL final, where both teams faced each other.

Chennai beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 in Dubai and became the first team to reach IPL 2021 final. Kolkata also defeated the same team by three wickets in a thrilling Qualifier 2 in order to finals berth after seven years. The title clash will be a battle between the two best white-ball captains -- MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 15

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 9

Match Result after Tosses won: 6/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 4/9 wins

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - DC lost by 7 wickets

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs

SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI lost by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets

SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets

CSK vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 6 wickets

CSK vs DC - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 4 wickets

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far