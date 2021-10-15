CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Live Toss Update: Who will win the toss, Dhoni or Morgan?

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are set to face Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the high-octane grand finale of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
It will be a record ninth final appearance in 12 editions for Chennai, who have won three titles in 2010, 2011, and 2018. Kolkata, on the other hand, have won the title in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir. They will play their third final. It will also be a repeat of the 2012 IPL final, where both teams faced each other.
Chennai beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 in Dubai and became the first team to reach IPL 2021 final. Kolkata also defeated the same team by three wickets in a thrilling Qualifier 2 in order to finals berth after seven years. The title clash will be a battle between the two best white-ball captains -- MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 15
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 9
Match Result after Tosses won: 6/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 4/9 wins
CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - DC lost by 7 wickets
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs
SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI lost by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets
SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets
CSK vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 6 wickets
CSK vs DC - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 4 wickets
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 16
Tosses won: 7
Tosses lost: 9
Match Result after Tosses won: 4/7 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 5/9 wins
SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs
KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs
KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs
RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets
PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets
DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets
MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 2 wickets
KKR vs DC - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets
KKR vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets
KKR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - KKR won by 6 wickets
KKR vs RR - RR won the toss, elected to bowl - KKR won by 86 runs
RCB vs KKR - RCB won the toss, elected to bat - KKR won by 4 wickets
DC vs KKR - KKR won the toss, elected to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (W), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Tim Southee