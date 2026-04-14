CSK vs KKR: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 22

Chennai:

Game 22 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14. It is worth noting that both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have had a subpar start to the season.

Kolkata currently sits in 10th place in the standings. With four matches played, the side has no wins to their name and only has one point due to one of their games producing no result.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings occupy ninth place in the standings. In four matches, the five-time champions have won once and have lost their remaining three matches and will aim to keep their winning run alive. Ahead of the game, let us have a look at three player battles from the game to watch out for.

Sanju Samson vs Sunil Narine

Star batter Sanju Samson and KKR’s Sunil Narine could have a gruelling battle in the upcoming game. It is worth noting that Samson has played Narine across 13 T20 innings; in the 13 innings, he has amassed 66 runs to his name and has been dismissed three times, maintaining an average of 22 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Khaleel Ahmed

Over the years, Ajinkya Rahane has faced Khaleel Ahmed across five innings in the IPL. In the five innings, Rahane has scored 25 runs to his name and has been dismissed just once. He will hope to propel KKR to a good start in Chennai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been unable to find his form so far in the tournament, and his battle against Navdeep Saini could be key. Having faced Saini across 3 innings, Gaikwad has scored 14 runs and is yet to be dismissed.

Also Read: