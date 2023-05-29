Monday, May 29, 2023
     
  5. CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill likely to go past Mohammad Rizwan and Faf du Plessis in T20 cricket

Shubman Gill has smashed records in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League. In the final, he has a great chance to stun the likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Faf du Plessis as well.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2023 16:51 IST
IPL, IPL 2023, Shubman Gill, CSK vs GT
Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill

India cricketer Shubman Gill has been in terrific form in 2023. Apart from scoring tons in all formats this year at the international level, the 23-year-old has also lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his batting. He has so far scored 851 runs in in 16 innings at a brilliant average of 60.79 and a strike-rate of 156.43 with three centuries to his name. Around 30% of Gujarat Titans have been scored by the youngster so far this season and will have a chance to add more to his tally in the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Meanwhile, 2023 has been terrific for in the T20 format as well. He has scored 1053 runs in 22 innings at an average of 55.42 and a strtike-rate of 158.10 with four centuries. These are the third most runs in T20 cricket in 2023 and Gill is only behind Faf du Plessis and Mohammad Rizwan in this aspect.

Perhaps, Rizwan is only 10 runs ahead of his Indian counterpart having scored 1063 runs in 26 innings at an average of 53.15 and a strike-rate of 136.45. On the other hand, Du Plessis batted superbly in the IPL while leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has tallied so far 1139 runs in 26 outings at an average of close to 48 and a strike rate of almost 150.

Gill has a great chance to go past both of them once he scores 11 runs and 87 runs respectively. Given the way he is batting at the moment, the GT opener is expected to go beyond both the players to become the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket this year.

