CSK vs GT: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) scripts its final chapter on Sunday, May 28 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Four-time champions CSK recorded a 15-run win over league stage table-toppers GT in Qualifier 1 match to become the first team to reach the final this season. On the other hand, the reigning champions made a sensational comeback in Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians with a 62-run win to enter the final game as favorites.

GT's star opener Shubman Gill enters the final with two back-to-back centuries at Narendra Modi Stadium in his last two innings while CSK's batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has recorded four fifties in four innings against Gujarat. GT will be adamant about defending their title while MS Dhoni-led CSK will target their fifth IPL title on Sunday.

​Pitch Report - CSK vs GT

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface with an average first innings score is 193 this season. Gujarat Titans scored 233 runs while batting first in the most recent game here, the biggest IPL total at this venue. Teams batting first have enjoyed success lately as the flat surface is providing five 200-plus totals in 8 games here this season.

​Will Toss Matter?

Very unlikely. Considering the importance of the game, both teams will produce their best performance in every department in both innings. Teams defending totals have won all of the last five matches here while the first three games resulted in favor of teams chasing this season.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 8

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 193

Average 2nd Innings scores: 167

Score Stats for IPL 2023 matches

Highest total recorded - 233/3 (20 Ov) by GT vs MI (In the last game here)

Highest score chased - 207/7 (20 Ov) by KKR vs GT

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

