CSK vs GT LIVE cricket score: CSK set to bat first, GT elect to field

Chennai:

Game 37 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Titans. The two sides lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 26. The clash has begun on a subpar note for CSK as the side lost the toss and are set to bat first in the game. It is worth noting that the five-time champions currently sit in fifth place in the standings. With seven matches played, Chennai has won three and have lost the remaining four, and will hope to register their fourth win of the season in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans sit in seventh place in the standings. Led by Shubman Gill, Gujarat have also won three and lost four in the seven that they have played so far in the season. However, due to their inferior run rate, they sit below Chennai Super Kings in the points table and they will hope to change that as they take on the five-time champions. It could be interesting to see how they both sides fare in the forthcoming clash.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh