CSK vs GT: Sunil Gavaskar shares special connection between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

CSK vs GT: Former Indian Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has shared a special connection between IPL teams Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. CSK and GT will lock horns against each other in the finale of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans are the defending champions and made it into the finals after thrashing Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Notably, Gavaskar drew a comparison of Hardik Pandya bringing calmness as MS Dhoni does and heaped praise on GT captain Hardik Pandya for building a healthy environment in the team. "He (Hardik) has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD, just like all those who have followed MSD's career. When they go out to the toss, they will be very friendly and smiling all that," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"But when it comes to the match, it will be a completely different atmosphere. It's a very good opportunity for Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned," he added.

Gavaskar also shared a special connection between CSK and GT. When he was captaining for the first time last year, nobody knew what to expect because he has been one of the most exciting and excitable cricketers as well. But that excitable part, we have seen over the last year. The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD. This is a happy team, which is exactly what we see with CSK as well. Hardik has to take a lot of credit for that," Gavaskar added.

The 1983 World Cup-winning player also praised GT coach Ashish Nehra for keeping things light. "I would not want to miss Ashish Nehra. He is one person, when he is in the changing room or the comm box, you cannot but be laughing. He makes life look so easy and he has got one of the sharpest cricketing brains," the 73-year-old said.

