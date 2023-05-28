CSK vs GT: IPL 2023 Final - Head to Head Detailed Stats to Records, Last Encounter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Head to head record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) clash in the final of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28. Chennai finished the league stages in second position but beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to reach the final for a record 10th time. CSK produced an impressive all-round display to clinch a 15-run win with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja shining again.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans recovered quickly from their Qualifier 1 defeat and eliminated Mumbai Indians with a statement 62-run win in Qualifier 2 game. Shubman Gill recorded his third century of this season, the second consecutive in Ahmedabad, to help Gujarat post the biggest IPL total of 233/3 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Sai Sudharsan also shone with a bat while batting at no.3 and while skipper Hardik Pandya scored 28 off just 13. However, Mumbai kept the game balanced in their chase but Mohit Sharma took five wickets to bowl out MI's innings on just 171 runs.

CSK vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu (Impact Player)

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little (Impact Player)

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have faced each other only four times in IPL history with the latter leading the head-to-head record with three wins. Gujarat also managed to win the most recent game against Chennai at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium this season but MS Dhoni-led side clinched a win over Hardik Pandya-led GT in Qualifier 1 on May 23.

Matches Played - 4 | CSK Won - 1 | GT Won - 3 | NR - 0

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings played each other for the first time at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in the opening clash of the IPL 2023 on March 31. Gujarat Titans managed to chase the 179-run target with five wickets and four balls remaining with Shubman Gill smashing 63 off just 36.

Matches Played - 1 | CSK Won - 0 | GT Won - 1 | NR - 0

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Last Encounter

Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans last faced each other only five days ago in Qualifier 1 fixture at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK managed to post a challenging total of 172/7 while batting first with Ruturaj Gaikwad recording his fourth consecutive fifty against GT. Leading wicket-taker Mohammed Shami and in-form Mohit Sharma took two wickets each for Gujarat. Shubman Gill gave GT another good start but he didn't receive much support from his teammates as their innings collapsed on just 157 runs in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshan took two wickets each to help CSK record their first-ever win over GT.

