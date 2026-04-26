CSK vs GT: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 37 in IPL 2026

Chennai:

Game 37 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Titans. The two sides will take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 26. It is worth noting that both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have had roller coasters of a season so far.

Both sides have won and lost equal matches so far but are only separated by their net run rates. Currently, CSK sits in fifth place in the standings. With seven matches played, the side has won three and has lost the remaining four matches.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have also won three and have lost the remaining four in the seven matches that they have played so far. They will aim to put in a good showing and move up in the standings as well.

CSK vs GT head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have played each other across eight games in the tournament. Both sides share an equal record so far where CSK have won four matches, with GT having registered four wins as well.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

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