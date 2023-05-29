CSK vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything about venue of IPL 2023 final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

CSK vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report to Records - The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the final of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. After rain spoiled the initially scheduled day of the final on Sunday, the summit clash has moved one day to May 29, Monday.

Both the teams now have another chance to fight for the glory as MS Dhoni's men look for their record-equalling fifth title, while Hardik Pandya-led Titans aim to defend their crown and lift their second trophy. Before the action unfolds and we hope the weather stays away from the contest, here is all you need to know about the pitch report in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

After that heavy rain, the conditions are likely to tweak a bit. The pitch has been under covers for a long time and with rain falling, there would be moisture in it, which can help the bowlers. There can be swing at the start.

What to do after winning the toss?

Rain is expected to fall on the match day too. If it does, captains might be thinking about what to do after winning the toss. Generally, a final game is filled with pressure and teams look to bat first and post a big total. Also, the surface at Narendra Modi Stadium has helped teams bat first. The average first innings total there is 193 in the 8 games played this season. Teams batting first have won five matches.

But as mentioned above, moisture can help the bowlers upfront. Also, if rain falls captains will look to bat second and want to know what score they are chasing to remain ahead of the DLS method.

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 8

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 193

Average 2nd Innings scores: 167

Score Stats for IPL 2023 matches

Highest total recorded - 233/3 (20 Ov) by GT vs MI (In the last game here)

Highest score chased - 207/7 (20 Ov) by KKR vs GT

Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Latest Cricket News