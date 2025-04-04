CSK vs DC pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium play for IPL 2025 Match 17? Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The five-time champions have won only one out of their three matches so far while DC have won both their games in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings will host Delhi Capitals on April 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The five-time champions had a dismal start to the tournament, losing two out of their three matches. On top of that, Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a blow in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals and is very likely to miss the Delhi game.

In case he ends up missing it, MS Dhoni is very likely to lead the game. Chennai meanwhile are desperate to return to winning ways and in such a situation, Dhoni leading the team would be ideal for the franchise. Devon Conway can replace Ruturaj at the top of the order, with Jamie Overton being dropped. Rest, the team will hope for the middle order batters to step up.

Delhi, on the other hand, are second on the points table with two wins in the same number of matches. They have been sensational in the ongoing season as the likes of Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel have done extremely well. Particularly Starc, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Pitch Report

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming recently complained about the change in MA Chidambaram pitch in recent times. The surface no longer assists the spinners heavily like it used to in the pitch. Even though it's still sluggish in nature, batters enjoy their time in the middle. Bowling will be ideal in the first innings as anything over 180 can be considered a good total.

CSK vs DC Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar